Fantana has been advised to hire good songwriters who will help her release hit after hit

Entertainment critic, Sally Mann, said Fantana would leave an impression on the minds of her new followers if she was able to churn out good music

Netizens who reacted to the comments by Sally Mann also shared diverse views on the issue

Ghanaian entertainment critic, Sally Mann, has admonished young musician, Fantana, to improve her music in order to take advantage of the massive attention she is getting attention on the African continent.

Speaking as a panellist on last Saturday's United Showbiz programme, Sally said the time had come for Fantana to churn out good music, especially after making herself a known figure, following her appearance on the popular reality series, Young, Famous & African.

Sally Mann appeals to Fantana to improve upon her music Photo credit: @utvghana/Twitter @iamfantana/Instagram

Sally opined that had been on the decline hence joining the reality series as a cast and considering the role she played could serve as a stepping stone in reviving her career.

"Now she is trending. I have listened to her new song titled Your Man and the song is good. I hope she will get good songwriters who will write songs for her so she can take advantage of her popularity."

"She should not be known as the lady who was trying to have an affair with someone's lover or the lady with a huge backside" she said.

Ghanaians react to Sally Mann's comment about Fantana

Netizens who watched the video remained divided in their opinions regarding the advice given to Fantana.

@Son_of_Adzo replied:

But who is this girl? She seems to be making too much noise

@CyrusAboagye commented:

How can you have issues about someone's music

@ooomycota_ stated:

I like what I am hearing

