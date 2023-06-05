This old man is making the sweetest crochet dolls to put food on the table for his family

Sharing pictures of his creations, the man explained that he is unemployed after 30 years in construction

Some social media came out in their numbers to show love and support for the humble man

A humble 58-year-old man named Gorden Ferreira is crocheting dolls to make ends meet.

58-year-old man Gorden Ferreira makes these cute dolls to provide for his family after he found himself unemployed. Image: Facebook / Gorden Ferreira

Times are tough, and unemployment is rife. This poor man worked in construction for 30 years and is now unemployed as his age is against him.

An elderly man makes crochet dolls to feed his family

Gorden shared some pictures of the sweet creations on Facebook, sharing that he is unemployed and trying to get by. He knew that he couldn’t sit back and wait for the impossible to happen, so he learnt to crochet and started this small business.

He is selling cute handcrafted dolls for GH¢100 from Florida, Roodepoort, but he can also courier at an extra fee.

Take a look at these adorable dolls:

Some social media have reached out to help the humble old man

Many took to the comments to place their orders, showing Gorden love and support. The man’s perseverance is inspiring, and his story touched many hearts.

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

Nomsa Langa was impressed:

“I love the fact that you have all the different "skin tones" .... beautiful.”

Candice Charles excited:

“You are amazing, these are beautiful ”

Theresa Strydom said:

“Wow!! Well done! Very neatly done”

Courtney Skye Horne showed love:

“These are gorgeous, Gorden! I know how much work goes into doing this. I wish you the greatest success ”

Dawn Eaton said:

“Kudos to you, Gorden! They are gorgeous, and I wish you every success! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

