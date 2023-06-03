Former Daterush contestant Ali has revealed some shocking secrets about his family on live television

The talented content creator is one of the handsome who rose to fame after competing in reality show

Some social media users have commented on the emotional video shared on Instagram by the organisers of the dating show

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Ali has revealed some personal information about his family to win to solicit votes from his fans.

The good-looking reality show star, who rocked a branded ensembles shed some tears while sitting alone at the dining table.

I know my strength and I know I am not for a rich family so making it in this show is a miracle. Because of the voting. I am not going to make it through.

Let’s hope. There is hope, Saturday is just around the corner. Two days more. I feel like I am ready, he disclosed.

Some social media users have commented on the emotional video posted by TV3 on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

lady_nurse_berla stated:

Why, what’s wrong with him?

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

Can we dash Ali some pity votes?

mike_young_4real stated:

I hate it when guys show their emotions, especially in public. He is always crying… these kinds of people when we were kids we couldn’t play with them cos every little thing he will cry and the next minute his parents would start looking for the person who made him cry. Oh, what kind of guy is this….do you know what people have been through… I wish there is a way to VOTE HIM OUT…. He should be the first person to be out

dees_undyzone2 stated:

He is making the show more entertaining to watch

Kayde designer stated:

Sia boy, what are u doing there that you don’t want to come home you just Dey eat and chop Ruth

Beauty. Baidoo stated:

Ali, don't worry, okay you will be fine

sir_petit8 stated:

Someone wants sympathy votes

Wendy. Dalma stated:

Ali wants us to vote for him. We know the trick wai. We won’t vote

Watch the video below

