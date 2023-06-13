A friend of a 51-year-old man who died together with his son from electric shocks has mourned their painful death

Sabo, a friend of a 51-year-old man who died on the same day together with his son from electric shocks, broke down as he discussed the deceased.

Sabo, who had been a buddy of 45 years to the deceased admitted that Charles Segbezdie-Pongo's abrupt demise has left him sorely broken.

The late Charles Segbezdie-Pongo and his four-year-old son, Fiifi Sefadzi Segbezdie-Pongo died from electric shocks caused by a faulty water heater they were using on April 4, 2023.

Father-son duo dies from an electric shock on the same day. Photo credit: cglade/@thenanaaba (Twitter).

Source: Getty Images

Father-son duo laid to rest

The deceased and his late son were laid to rest at the Tema Community 9 cemetery following a pre-burial church service at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Lorenz Wolf Parish in Tema Community 1, .

Speaking to TV3 Ghana about the abrupt demise of his late friend of 45 years, Sabo could not hold back his tears.

''It's not been easy... even this morning when you were interviewing his sister, Herh,'' he said amid tears.

Since emerging on Facebook, the video has triggered the emotions of online users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the crying friend of the late Charles Segbezdie-Pongo

Many offered the family support and wished them well in this challenging time.

Annie WalkAlone Abelewene mentioned:

Hmm, this is sad. I remember when my sis-in-law had to run out of the bathroom because the electric heater was faulty and she nearly got electrocuted. It was just by the Grace of God that fateful day.

Evelyn Aradhana Anku posted:

Hmm, this life is so unpredictable. God have mercy on us. May they find justice.

Abraham Bubune said:

An investigation must be conducted to get out.

Justice Kofi Mensah Dadzie reacted:

So sad...may their souls rest in perfect peace.

Andrews Frimpong said:

Sad.

Chiechie BabyBoo Richard posted:

Very very unfortunate.

Decklan Fosu shared:

Rather unfortunate.

Leezzy Mann said:

Pity.

Nana Aba sparks tears over father-son duo who died from electric shock

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah, a television personality, expressed emotions after learning of the tragic death of Charles Segbezdie-Pongo and his son.

On Saturday, June 10, the general manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM posted an obituary of the late father-son duo via Twitter.

