A video of some Man City fans' reaction to Mohammed Kudus' goal against their club has gone viral

Some fans who were at the stadium applauded the Ghanaian for his strike in the last game of the season

Many people who reacted to the video commended Mohammed Kudus for his brilliant performances throughout the season

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has earned the respect of Manchester City fans following his impressive display in the last game of the season.

The viral video sighted on TikTok captures the moment the 23-year-old Ghanaian scored a wonderful overhead kick in the final minutes of the first half.

The video shot from up the stands showed the home fans screaming in disappointment as the ball entered the net.

Some fans who were awed by the strike applauded Kudus especially after noticing that he did not celebrate but headed to the centre half for play to resume.

The adorable video, which highlights the exceptional performance of Mohammed Kudus had raked in over 10000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the goal

Social media users who commented on the video praised Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performances in the just-ended season.

yaw dwarkwaa remarked:

Sign him for next season

Saul commented:

Looks so corporate it’s unreal

Trent_Watson stated

Mohammed Kudus is such a talented player and deserves to play for a top club. Hopefully, he gets the opportunity soon!

dungablack7 added:

This was a very difficult goal to score no talks much abt it

user8139051716200 Moreno wrote:

goal of the premier league season

ed_gk1 added;

People clapping. Empty seats everywhere. Pretty silent. Only tryna win the league what an embarrassment

HOMEBOY_GH added;

City fans are even clapping you don’t need to be told

Manchester United fan begs for club to sign Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Manchester United fan named Naheem has pleaded with his club to sign the talented player over the summer.

The footage of Kudus' goal has been making rounds on social media, with fans praising the Ghanaian footballer for his performance.

The footballer has had a stellar debut season for West Ham.

