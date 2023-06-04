Emmanuel Agyabeng, a young media personality who works at GHOne TV, expressed affection for his boss Nana Aba Anamoah

According to Nana Aba, Emmanuel had previously informed her PA that he had a crush on her

In a video making waves online, Nana Aba questioned Emmanuel about the claim, and he admitted there was an interest but added that he could not date her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been 'proposed to' by one of the young journalists at her media station called Emmanuel Agyabeng.

In a video that Nana Aba captioned: " rate @_ohemmanuel’s proposal to date me" on her verified Twitter handle, she revealed that she had got wind of the information that the young man had a crush on her.

What Emmanuel Agyabeng told Nana Aba Anamoah

Emmanuel admitted to the claim, after which his boss asked him to express his thought in plain and clear terms for her to understand fully.

Nana Aba and the young man who is crushing on her Photo credit: @_ohemmanuel

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young man revealed that he was interested in her and would like them to go out to eat together and, in his words, "Do anything possible".

"I want to grow with you, learn from you and do anything possible. We will go to meetings together; we'll go and eat together," he said.

Emmanuel Agyabeng explains that he can't date Nana Aba Anamoah

However, Emmanuel explained upon further questioning that he was not financially ready to date a woman in the capacity of his boss, Nana Aba Anamoah.

He indicated that, at the moment, it would be difficult for him to spend on such a relationship, and he needs to work up his numbers in order to reach that level finally.

Although it all sounded like fun, especially on the part of Nana Aba, one could detect a measure of seriousness in the young man's demeanour.

Watch the video below:

Natalie Fort storms work to surprise new intern who has been crushing on her at the office

In a previous report, a well-known Ghanaian news presenter, Natalie Fort, gave a young guy chills at the workplace where the intern had been drooling on her for a while.

In the video Nana Aba Anamoah posted on her Instagram page, it was explained that Raymond, the man in question, rarely spoke when Natalie was there because of how much he admired her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh