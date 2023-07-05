A man shed uncontrollable tears due to heartbreak after his partner of more than two years dumped him

In a video, he recounts how his girlfriend ended the relationship due to a preacher's prediction that they were not destined to be together

Scores of people who commented on his emotional Twitter footage posted a wide range of views

A man has been reduced to uncontrollable tears due to heartbreak after his partner of more than two years dumped him over a prophecy from a preacher.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen sitting in a room where he sheds massive tears.

Man breaks down in massive tears after lover dumps him. Photo credit: @MaameAmaAdoma.

Source: Twitter

The footage, posted to Twitter @MaameAmaAdoma, shows him in an African print over black trousers.

Man gives details

As the camera person filmed him, he detailed why the lady, who he identified as Sarah, jilted him. According to the man, his woman dumped him over a preacher's advice about their uncertain future together.

"... I've suffered ... for three years. She's refused to tell me why she left me. She claimed that a preacher warned her that marrying her would be bad for both of us. The pastor assured her that she would suffer with me ... I left my job to stay with her for one and a half years," he claimed in the Twitter video.

Scores of people have watched the viral video more than 425,000 times. Many who left comments posted various thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the man with broken heart

@CampusKwabena said:

Ladies don't know sacrifices.

@MaameAmaAdoma replied:

Some of them, please.

@Simply_Holics mentioned:

Avoid friends who do this record and post.

@BenopaOnyx1 commented:

Seriously, bro. I hate it, put the phone somewhere.

@SarpongVespa said:

Oh, Sarah.

@_KAKUS said:

Did you leave your high-paying job because of a woman? Bro!? Every prophecy from these pastors is either death or destruction...sigh! Look at what a pastor has caused! The heartbreak hits harder when you're really into him/her. I pray you to heal sooner, bro.

Source: YEN.com.gh