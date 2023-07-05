Man Breaks Down In Massive Tears After His Lover Dumps Him over Pastor's Prophecy: "I Have Suffered"
- A man shed uncontrollable tears due to heartbreak after his partner of more than two years dumped him
- In a video, he recounts how his girlfriend ended the relationship due to a preacher's prediction that they were not destined to be together
- Scores of people who commented on his emotional Twitter footage posted a wide range of views
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A man has been reduced to uncontrollable tears due to heartbreak after his partner of more than two years dumped him over a prophecy from a preacher.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen sitting in a room where he sheds massive tears.
The footage, posted to Twitter @MaameAmaAdoma, shows him in an African print over black trousers.
Man gives details
As the camera person filmed him, he detailed why the lady, who he identified as Sarah, jilted him. According to the man, his woman dumped him over a preacher's advice about their uncertain future together.
"... I've suffered ... for three years. She's refused to tell me why she left me. She claimed that a preacher warned her that marrying her would be bad for both of us. The pastor assured her that she would suffer with me ... I left my job to stay with her for one and a half years," he claimed in the Twitter video.
Scores of people have watched the viral video more than 425,000 times. Many who left comments posted various thoughts.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the video of the man with broken heart
YEN.com.gh selected some for your reading.
@CampusKwabena said:
Ladies don't know sacrifices.
@MaameAmaAdoma replied:
Some of them, please.
@Simply_Holics mentioned:
Avoid friends who do this record and post.
@BenopaOnyx1 commented:
Seriously, bro. I hate it, put the phone somewhere.
"Single, no children": Woman, 39, bursts into tears in touching video over being unmarried, many react
@SarpongVespa said:
Oh, Sarah.
@_KAKUS said:
Did you leave your high-paying job because of a woman? Bro!? Every prophecy from these pastors is either death or destruction...sigh! Look at what a pastor has caused! The heartbreak hits harder when you're really into him/her. I pray you to heal sooner, bro.
Lady breaks down in tears
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was in deep pain after her husband dumped her after she gave him three children.
To make matters worse and more painful, the lady said her husband was getting married to her best friend.
In a TikTok post, the lady identified as @katharine795 said her husband has never visited her parents.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh