In recent times several men have been videoed proposing marriage to loving partners at both private and public places

This Ghanaian man chose to propose to his woman who had just gotten off a flight at the Kotoka International Airport

Several people at the airport watched and took videos as the woman accepted her man's proposal and hugged him

A Ghanaian man has proposed marriage to a woman at the arrival hall of Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

In a video posted by @the_real_anita1 on TikTok and shared by @quame_age on Twitter, the man who came to welcome his woman was in a blue long sleeves shirt and jeans trousers.

The woman was wearing a pink blouse and black trousers, and sneakers to match.

Immediately the lady was in sight, her partner, who was holding a bouquet and a designed placard, showed the inscription to her.

On the placard, they had written, 'Will you marry me?' This was a question from the guy to the lady, who seemed surprised.

She tried going back after reading the question, but another gentleman who was pushing her luggage on a trolley slowly directed her back to face her man.

The lady hugged her man and initially prevented him from kneeling but the guy wanted to go the traditional way of proposing.

Fortunately for him, the lady accepted his proposal and he put the ring in his pocket on her finger.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments on the video

The video, which was shared on Twitter, has seen several social media users comment. Below are some reactions:

@pee_milla said:

African men n format!! Abrokyire n Nkratas3m can make boys do stuff

@iambraqweku commented:

Ghana card featuring green card the moment you realise one card is for sim registration and the other for wealth creation is the moment you knew peace

@Juicyking23 said:

When you have the right person

@Giselle74113693 commented:

You hear the song wey chairman take dey propose? He’s gotten his breakthrough ooo…

@REALKWAMEBONTI indicated:

Wow this girl can finally get here Ghana Card .. the guy is sweet paa oo

Young man proposes to girlfriend at Accra Mall

In another lovely story, a young Ghanaian man proposed to his lover at the Accra Mall.

A video seen on the TikTok handle of @proposalgh showed that the two went for dinner and as they waited to be served a mascot approached the lady, knelt beside her and gave her a rose flower.

The man then got up, bent on one knee and brought a ring out. He asked the lady to be his wife which she accepted by stretching her hand for the ring to be put on her finger.

Source: YEN.com.gh