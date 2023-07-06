A groom broke down in tears while looking at his bride walk down the aisle on their wedding day

During the gorgeous ceremony, the groom waits for the bride to begin to solidify their love forever but experiences a meltdown

After witnessing the dramatic clip of the groom's emotional moment on his wedding day, Twitter users reacted

The emotional moment a man bursts into tears of joy while watching his bride walk down the aisle has garnered some attention and feeling online.

The 16-second footage was posted to Twitter by @SargasMedia on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Groom breaks down in tears as bride on his wedding day. Photo credit: @SargasMedia.

Source: Twitter

The moment of the groom's emotional breakdown

The clip shows the groom waiting for the bride during their wedding to begin the ceremony to seal their love. He then experiences a meltdown.

One of his groomsmen placed a hand on his shoulder to soothe him, but the sight of his future wife appeared to have overwhelmed him. Posting a caption alongside the footage, @SargasMedia wrote:

''Groom Cries As The Bride Walks Down The Aisle.''

Twitter users reacted to the emotional clip of the groom's breakdown on his wedding day. There were no comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian groom weeps as bride walks down the aisle

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man sparked emotional reactions from social media users after a video of him shedding tears on the day of his wedding went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment where the groom was seen seated and crying heavily as the bride approached the aisle.

The sad-looking groom tried to hide his tears by wiping them. However, the sight of the pretty bride, as she walked down the ravishing aisle, triggered him to cry more.

Groom weeps while bride walks down the aisle

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that love sparks emotions in people, including adults, and a young groom could not contain his emotions during his gorgeous wedding with his sweetheart.

The man broke down in tears as the bride walked down the aisle to the alter in her dad's company.

The emotional moment the groom places his hand on his mouth and cannot hold back his tears has elicited reactions from social media users.

