Italy-born media personality Anna-Marie Donkor has revealed she wants to have 12 children with her Ghanaian husband

The couple, who married on Saturday, December 4, 2021, recently opened up about their love life and what they do to ensure a healthy relationship

Anna-Marie tells YEN.comgh that they had to respect and learn about each other's culture to enrich their union

Czech Republic journalist Anna-Marie disclosed that she desires to have 12 children with her Ghanaian husband, Aaron Donkor, as the couple opened up about their nearly two-year marriage.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh during a recent trip to Ghana, Anna-Marie, who doubles as the author of one book, indicated that they've also considered adopting children.

Italy-born journalist reveals she wants to have 12 children with her Ghanaian husband.

When asked how they enriched their marriage, the interracial couple told YEN.com.gh they had to learn and respect each other's culture.

"Many couples don't work out because the women must understand the husband's culture and want to learn. I'm not the only one learning about my husband's culture; he's also learning about my culture, and he sometimes behaves in a way that will also make me and my family happy.

"We live in Europe, so automatically, my culture will be all around him, so the little I can do is try to keep his culture in the marriage," Anna-marie told YEN.com.gh.

''There are still challenges. In my country (Czech Republic), people judged us. Immediately, they thought he was a refugee. People asked me how he got to Europe and why we wanted to marry.

''A lot of the time, it feels like people are waiting for you to divorce, and you know that you'll make them happy if you don't work out; that makes me sad. I didn't know that people are really racist. I'm not talking about my country but in general,'' says Anna-Marie.

Before deciding to meet physically and advance their relationship, the duo had been conversing. Their relationship quickly flourished after they met because they knew what they wanted.

