A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her sad relationship story on social media has warmed hearts

The young lady explained that her boyfriend called off their wedding after discovering her past social media post

Her heartbreaking story attracted many reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

A young Ghanaian lady has shared a heartbreaking tale of how she ended up being single and unmarried.

The young lady, identified as Hajia Saly Bae, indicated in a social media post that she nearly got married but the marriage was called off her past social media post.

A Ghanaian lady recounts how her marriage was called off due to her past social media post. Photo credit: @hajiasalybae/TikTok.

Without disclosing what the content of the post was, Hajia Saly Bae suggested her fiance felt disappointed, which led to a series of uncomfortable questions and ultimately, the cancellation of their wedding.

"He cancelled the marriage because of my previous post. The power of social media," she wrote in the caption of a TikTok post.

Hajia Saly Bae had posted the content several years ago, before meeting her fiancé, whom she had dated for several months.

At the time she made the post, she considered it harmless, but unbeknownst to her it would resurface many years later to ruin her relationship.

Netizens react to the Ghanaian lady's post

After sharing g her sad ordeal in the TikTok video, some netizens who chanced on it shared their views.

@One Major said:

"I will do same Sharp I don't want a public figure I want a private pretty girl with good islamic faith May Allah help All unmarried men find one when they are ready to settle."

@Basit Sali Sali also said:

"My sister say Alhamdulillah I believe he's not the best person for you since he cannot forgive you.All the same it's a lesson as well."

@onlypainn360 commented:

"Just turn a new leaf and pray he comes around or another good person comes around Insha Allah. It’s pity how our sheikhs yell out advices to us and yet we don’t listen to them.MayAllahChangeUs."

