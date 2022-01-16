Felix Nutsutsi, 12, is a Ghanaian boy suffering from a bloated heart with accompanying complications

His health started declining almost two years ago before doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart

In a video online, the boy and his sister appeal for financial help to fund his medical treatment

Felix Nutsutsi, a 12-year-old boy suffering from an enlarged heart with accompanying complications, is appealing for financial assistance to undergo treatment.

Felix, 12, told blogger Sammy Kay, real name Samuel Kumah, that his condition has rendered him impaired as he cannot move his hands and other body parts, causing extreme waist and body pains.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, his sister, Marry Nutsutsi, disclosed that the boy's health started declining nearly two years ago with high body temperature.

After several checks at different hospitals, doctors discovered that Felix had a bloated heart, she said.

According to doctors, Felix needs GHc90,000 to save his life. Kindly call 0246956149 with the Momo name Mary Nutsutsi or support in your small way.

Click to watch the video:

