A video of a man acting shy during his traditional wedding has got people stunned

The young man's act surprised the wedding guests so much that the master of ceremony, had to register her displeasure

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the action of the handsome young groom

A Ghanaian groom has sparked huge reactions from netizens on social media after he was filmed acting shy at his own traditional wedding.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok began with the groom dancing with his bride at the traditional marriage ceremony.

Unusual of a newlywed, the groom acted very shy on his special day as he tried to maintain a distance between himself and his beautiful bride during their first dance.

Groom acting shy on the day of his wedding Photo credit:@andyencore/TikTok

It was surprising to see that even though the new bride attempted to get closer, the groom tried to play smart by keeping his distance.

The weird act by the groom drew the attention of the wedding guests as well as the master of ceremony who could be heard shouting, 'Hold her'.

As the MC tried to intervene by pulling the new bride closer, the groom surprisingly run away.

It took the intervention of one of the groomsmen to bring the groom back to the dance floor. This time around, he manages to place his hands around the waist of his bride.

The video which was captioned "Where is he running to" had gathered over 500 likes at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians stunned by the actions of the handsome groom

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed surprise at the actions of the young groom, with some opining that maybe he didn't like the song being played.

lindsay zeera reacted:

As if he will not do the do.

user2265287698837 remarked:

When they enter room, will he be shy?

user7826392628382 asked:

What is wrong with the groom?

afiajennife5 observed:

He's my male version.

