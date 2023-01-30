A video from a Ghanaian couple’s wedding has sparked a huge reaction among netizens on social media emerge

In a video on TikTok, the bride and groom were captured receiving a blessing from a pastor in what appeared like a rural setting

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the pair on their marriage with many commending the simple nature of the wedding.

A Ghanaian couple has won plaudits on social media after a video of their simple wedding ceremony dropped online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @user428790758675, the coupled opted to do away with the pomp and pageantry associated with weddings in recent times.

Ghanaian couple tie the knot in a simple wedding Photo credit@user4287907586754/TikTok @miodrag ignjatovic/GettyImages

Things such as a plush venue, decorations, wedding receptions, bridesmaids and groomsmen were all missing on the big day.

Rather the couple, opted for a man of God to bless the marriage.

The bride and groom were captured holding hands in the open as a man of God blessed their union and wished them a marriage of bliss.

At the time of writing the report, the beautiful moment had raked in over 7000 likes and 600 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate couple who tied the knot in simple ceremony

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the pair on the union with many praising them for opting for a simple wedding.

mimi excel:

at the end, happiness it's their happiness that matters not how big the wedding was

kojoabedi:

There is more blessing in this than those Instagram wedding

Jennifer:

Simple but nice, I tap into this blessings to find my soul mate God bless this union

faustinaboateng602:

Awww so simple n nice congrats

Ohemaa:

This is the type of wedding I want

amaliba6:

so simple n v beautiful

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man with the Twitter name, Ph Obidon, has posed in photos of his significant other as they tied the knot in a simple wedding.

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh, it appears Ph Obidon and his wife were long-time lovers who stayed faithful to their love.

The duo decided to seal their relationship with marriage, proceeding with a simple ceremony.

''Got married to my best friend today.''

