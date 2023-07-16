Afrobeats singer KiDi captured a cute moment bonding with his son Zane while the pair sat in a whip

The child visibly expressed disapproval over his new look as the musician showed off his dark hair on camera

Blogger Ghkwaku posted the never-before-seen clip on his Instagram account, which has since raked in many views and tons of reactions

The Touch It hit singer captured what was meant to be a heart-warming father-son moment in a never-before-seen online video.

KiDi displays his new look in video. Photo credit: ghkwaku/kidimusic.

Source: Twitter

The short clip captured the reaction of the musician's son to his new look. The celebrated singer, known for his signature golden/blond hair, sported dark hair this time.

KiDi's son unhappy with his new look

The Lynx Entertainment artiste was feeling his new look while sitting in a car when his son turned with his left hand, pointing to the singer's hair before expressing displeasure.

''Changed your hair,'' Zane said, slapping his face with his left hand as he seemed unexcited.

KiDi then asked if his son was disappointed, to which the child responded unclearly. However, Zane's demeanour visibly showed he was unenthused about his father's new look.

The video of the father-son moment, posted to Instagram by blogger Ghkwaku, received many views and reactions.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to the video of KiDi and his son

Thereal_golda commented:

The golden boy now turn back boy .

Yeliz900 posted:

The boy no dey like his father's look.

Source: YEN.com.gh