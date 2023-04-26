Ghanaian Afropop star KiDi has, over the years, shown love for his son Zane who has been seen with him in many trending videos

The father and son have been spotted having fun in a car, with Zane singing his father's popular songs

Zane also hyped his father in some of the videos which has got his father's fans excited about their bond in the wholesome videos

Ghanaian Afropop star KiDi has been spotted in several videos having fun with his son, Zane. Zane has been tagged as his father's all-time hype man by fans of the artiste, who always get entertained when they chance on videos of the father and son sharing happy moments.

In one of the videos which have trended on social media, Zane was seen hyping his father, the Afropop star and award-winning singer, like he always does and called him the best and richest dad in the world. He continuously said his father was the best and richest man in the world and that, his father had bought him new pair of shoes with his money.

KiDi, who was hyped and overly excited to see his son praise and adore him, tried to control his emotions in most of the videos, laughing and blushing over his son's cute reaction.

KiDi's son talks about being a golden boy

KiDi's son was also hyped after seeing his father's gold-coloured hair and called himself a golden boy, just like his father. He later fumed and wore a funny face after realising that he did not have a golden hair like his father.

KiDi's son Zane sings his father's song

Zane sang his father's song "Champagne" and repeated every word in the song while dancing to it. His impressed father recorded his mood and laughed in the background.

kiDi's son praises him

Zane hailed his father for being the richest father in the world. He also called him the smartest person in the world and showed the new pair of crocs that he got from his father.

Some fans reacted to the videos of KiDi and his son Zane hanging out together

freemanemelio commented:

Awwwwwwnnnn❤️May GOD protect you forever

pascybrown commented:

He was surprised when he heard his name awwwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

dee_yolo commented:

This is so priceless... never gets old❤️

thenaana_pee commented:

This reaction was priceless.

