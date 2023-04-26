Ghanaian Afropop artiste KiDi has surfaced on the internet performing his latest song, "I Lied", which has taken social media by storm

The award-winning singer was seen singing with emotion and a sad-looking face as he performed the song, which is set to be released on April 26th, 2023

He used phrases like "I am in pain" in the new song and got fans cheering him on and encouraging him to survive whatever he could be going through

Ghanaian Afropop singer KiDi has surfaced with a new song which, fans have tagged as the latest banger. The artiste has shared a few seconds-long video of himself singing the yet-to-be-release song.

KiDi teases "I Lied" song. Photo credit: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

After staying away from music and not performing at shows for a little under two months, he is back with bangers that have got his fans appreciating his music like they always do.

In the video posted on his Instagram page on April 26th, 2023, the award-winning musician, who usually has fun times with his son Zane, sang a few verses from his "I Lied" song.

He said:

"I dey solo because nobody go fit give me ginger, I am in pain. Somebody shut the door to my finger, nobody knows what i am going through. When i am gone, they would say he was strong"

The move comes months after KiDi took a break from music to focus on his health.

Watch the video of KiDi Singing his latest song below

Fans react to video of KiDi singing I Lied song

Some fans who saw the video of the Afropop star singing I lied reacted positively to it and predicted that the song would be a banger.

dela_deizy_jennifer commented:

I just pray and hope that you are fine now

tabbykat2008 commented:

YES!.. I can’t wait.. Another AMAZING song, thank you..

jr_carl_ commented:

Arsenal plays tonight, and if Arsenal loses, they almost bottle the league, Kidi being an Arsenal fan, drops music on a perfect date... If they lose tonight, Arsenal fans gonna feel the lyrics * if I tell u I'm okay tonight, I lied

KiDi's manager Richie Mensah denies rumours that the artiste has a stroke

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that KiDi's supporters were alarmed to learn that his North American tour had been postponed due to health reasons.

As word of the artiste's poor health spread like wildfire on social media, his manager Richie Mensah denied the claims. Olele Salvador, an entertainment journalist, added that he had a personal phone conversation with the singer and that rumours that KiDi was suffering from a stroke were untrue.

