A video of a young lady bonding with her kid has left many people in awe

The woman proved she is strong as her young son stood on her backside in the video

Netizens who saw the video praised the young lady for having a nice rapport with her son

A young Ghanaian woman has sent social media into a frenzy after she shared a video depicting how she pampers how young son.

The lady who identifies herself as @akosuapokuaa6 on TikTok joined the then-and-now challenge as she shared a beautiful family time with her son.

Lady displays amazing strength as she carries her son Photo credit: @akosuapokuaa6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady first gave her followers a glimpse of how she and her son are faring as she shared a short clip to depict their current reality.

In that clip, the lady was spotted helping her son to stand on her backside.

The lady then shared a throwback photo where she was again spotted with her son standing on her backside, this time in a small room.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 12,000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the beautiful moment of the young mother and her son

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the strength of the lady, with many lauding her for having a nice rapport with the son.

azubike victory stated:

he has been standing on the promise for a long time

Kella Beauty~Healthy Hair~ indicated:

My kid will never have the pleasure of doing this

cutie patootie stated:

STOPPP I used to stand on my mom just like this when I was little

Source: YEN.com.gh