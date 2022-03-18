The cyber community had a field day with a woman's throwback photos posted on social media recently

@tnizzlewidaclip shared two images of herself and her sister as children wearing their mother’s wigs on photo day at school

She said she still hasn't forgiven her mother, and peeps seem to feel her pain as they responded with hilarious comments

A beautiful woman had her online followers wiping away tears of laughter after sharing throwback photos of her and her sister’s school days, sporting rather mature hairstyles.

A woman had online users amused at throwback photos of her and her sister wearing their mom's wigs to school.

Source: Twitter

@tnizzlewidaclip took to Twitter to post two images of herself and her sister as children wearing their mother’s wigs on photo day at school. She captioned the tweet:

“I’ll never forgive my mother for sending us to school with her wigs on our head.”

The artificial hair on the girls looks rather odd and we can understand why she felt like her momma did them dirty. @tnizzlewidaclip also revealed that she and her sister hadn’t done the dishes the previous night and therefore, their mom said she didn’t have time to do their hair.

South African online users could not help but respond to the post with banter and sarcasm. Others also compared the sisters to Franklin's girlfriend, Veronique, on the TV series, Snowfall.

@DanielRegha commented:

“I can't fault your mom for making you guys rock her wigs to school cos she wanted her girls to look pretty; The wigs are dope but the outfits didn't compliment the wigs, & poses were a no-no. The first girl is looking like Dora the Explorer while the second be posing like a grandma.”

@iWalksOnWater remarked:

“Barbara, this is Shirley.”

@Snipewituzi wrote:

“Damn, did y'all piss her off? Lol.”

@ib_2cute reacted:

“Mama said: 'Ain’t nobody tell me it was picture day. Come put this on your head'.”

@chels_bianca commented:

“Knowing damn well them kids told her weeks in advance.”

@HomelessEnemies said:

“She looks like an assistant principal-in-training.”

Meanwhile, South Africa's number 1 news site, Briefly News, previously reported that a little girl has since become the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh