A woman directed her rage at her fellow passenger in a mini commercial bus after she was told her armpit smells

In a video, the lady who felt disrespected wondered why someone could make such a remark about her

Netizens who saw the video were not happy with the move of the passenger to openly accuse another of having smelling armpits

A video of a middle-aged Ghanaian woman arguing vehemently with another lady in a mini commercial bus, popularly known as trotro has got people talking.

The TikTok video, which was shared by @maajanee showed the woman standing in the minibus and shouting at another passenger who was seated and could also be heard responding.

The woman angrily questioned the one sitting down on why she passed an insulting remark, especially when she didn't know her.

Seeing that she was being filmed, she directed her anger at the person recording, hence asking him to stop.

Providing context to the whole brouhaha, the caption of the video revealed that the woman was angry after another passenger told her not to raise her hand because of her smelly armpits.

"So the matter is; the lady sitting told the one standing that her armpit is smelling so she shouldn't raise her hand, but she got angry at the lady for telling her that. " the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the woman

Netizens who thronged the comment section rebuked the lady for openly saying that the armpit of another passenger smells.

Abi commented:

The lady should have said it politely. Sometimes this things are spiritual. It may not be her fault.

Cheddar_power33 stated:

Just inhale it in peace and keep mute..cus sometimes even our own farts smell badder

@Sweet16bae reacted

if this world u ve to complain abt anything u see you might fall into a serious trouble Cs sm tns are jx temptations so shud smtyms learn to ignore.

Ahkosua Abrantie indicated:

The lady doesn’t understand the word’s Silence Means concern

Passenger sprays armpit of Trotro mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a passenger sprayed the bus conductor's smelly armpit as she couldn't handle it any longer.

The post on Twitter showed the unidentified woman pulling out a body mist from a brown bag and quickly spraying the armpit of the young trotro mate. She did that confidently, and the mate uttered no words.

