A Ghanaian man living abroad, known as Achieve Doctor on TikTok, advised his daughter Blessing to be cautious of Ghanaian friends, claiming they can be destructive, especially in the workplace

He alleged that Ghanaians tend to be backstabbers, and any negative information they share about someone is readily believed by foreigners and superiors

The video has sparked widespread reactions and discussions about trust and cultural dynamics on social media

Ghanaian man Achieve Doctor, residing abroad and prominent on TikTok, has issued a cautionary message to his daughter Blessing, advising her to be cautious of Ghanaian friends, whom he believes can be detrimental to her well-being.

In a candid video, he warned about the potential dangers of trusting fellow Ghanaians, particularly in the workplace, as he claimed they have a tendency to be backstabbers.

He further asserted that foreigners and superiors are prone to readily believe any negative information about individuals shared by their Ghanaian colleagues.

A Ghanaian man has warned his daughter against Ghanaians Photo credit: @achieve_doctor

Source: TikTok

This contentious statement from Achieve Doctor has sparked widespread reactions and discussions about trust and cultural dynamics in various social media circles.

Benji Laryea said:

but u did the right thing doc ... to let her know the character of a Ghanaian people.... I'm with u

Rich Boss indicated:

No one would understand you until somebody experienced it. I am experiencing this in my company here In Dubai

Felix Vander-Pallen mentioned:

Hello. The message is balanced and fair. You also told her she shouldnt hate which is great.

kweku_chelsea added:

No one would understand you until somebody experienced it. It's a wicked world. Build her..

Watch the video below:

UK-based man pleads with GH youth not to move abroad

In a previous article, YEN.com.gh stated that an 80-year-old Ghanaian man who now resides in the UK has cautioned Ghanaians against moving abroad because the cold climate is extremely hazardous and can result in death.

Many people who read the message on YEN.com.gh's verified Facebook page appeared to be extremely upset by the man's advice.

Ghanaian man in Norway advises youth to stay in Ghana

Meanwhile, a young man from Ghana, who currently resides in Norway and goes by the handle @uncleskinnyyyyy, in a recent tweet, said that rather than focusing on emigrating, Ghanaian youngsters should concentrate on succeeding at home.

Source: YEN.com.gh