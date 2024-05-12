A white American man has disclosed how much he paid as a bride price to marry his beautiful Ghanaian wife

The man said he was given a list containing some items he had to present before he could wed his then-girlfriend

Netizens who came across their video said the bride price was reasonable

A white American man has recollected, with fond memories, how much he had to cough up to pay as bride price to wed his beautiful Ghanaian wife.

He said, in 2016, he went to do knocking for his then girlfriend and was given a tall list of items to present for their traditional marriage.

The Moss Family Photo credit: abenaadaziwaamoss.TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEM com. gh, the man and his Ghanaian wife with two beautiful children were captured reminiscing the days and events leading up to their wedding.

The couple, known on their socials as the Moss Family, read from the list of items the man was asked to present.

The items included bottles of schnaps and whisky, a bible, a ring, a suitcase, clothes, headgear, pants, jewellery, and a bridal fee for the lady's family, among other demands.

He said it took him a while to pay for everything on the list, saying " It was expensive."

Netizens say the lust was reasonable

Some netizens who chanced on the Moss Family's video on TikTok said the list was reasonable with some saying their white in-laws paid more than that.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had raked in over 23k likes and 334 comments in more than 48 hours.

Some of the reactions are listed below:

Mabeltotheworld commented:

The Ecolac was the first brand to trade in suitcase in Ghana."

itz_gyesiwahh also commented:

"My sister's husband paid 10,000 for bride price."

Efua Nkosoh said"

"this is a very reasonable marriage list."

The Moss Family replied:

"Yes but won’t be the same price now, he got it cheap lol."

MaaJoys also said:

"We will make all the 100gh, 1000gh and make the 1000gh, 10,000gh. Everything else remains the same."

