The father of quadruplets who went viral after a video of him and his wife opening up on their hardship is once again back in the news

Akwasi Addai, this time, is grateful because he has landed a job with a billboard installation company

He has opened up on plans to enrol the quadruplets at a school very soon

Akwasi Addai, a father of quadruplets who publicly appealed for help in order to take care of his kids, has finally gotten a major breakthrough.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Mr Addai revealed that he had been employed by a foreign-owned billboard installation company to work as an electrician.

The father of six, who couldn't hide his joy expressed delight that the bold decision to appeal for help publicly in order to provide a better future for their kids has paid off.

"I am so happy because this is what I was praying for. I would like to thank everyone who has also supported my family in our time of need. We are thankful," he said.

Now he plans to enrol the quadruplets at a school when they are two years old.

The latest development comes as welcome news to many people who expressed worry when the video of the distraught man and his wife surfaced.

