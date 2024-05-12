Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa showed off her child for the first time on Mother's Day on May 12, 2024

With her and her baby clad in white, they posed beautifully in a sunset and floral-themed photoshoot

Many people gushed over the pictures, while others congratulated her and wished her a happy Mother's Day

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa showed her son to the world for the first time in commemoration of Mother's Day on May 12, 2024.

Asantewaa revealed her baby for the first time

After taking to social media on March 20, 2024, to announce that she was pregnant, Asantewaa has not shared pictures of her baby or details concerning the gender and date of birth.

However, she has flaunted her post-baby baby on social media and at events and teased her fans by flaunting various babies in TikTok videos.

For the first time on Mother's Day on May 12, 2024, Asantewaa took to her verified TikTok page and Instagram page to share the first pictures of her child.

In the caption of the post on her verified Instagram page, Asantewaa wished all mothers a Happy Mother's Day. She wrote:

God bless all mothers

Below are the lovely pictures of Asantewaa and her baby.

Reactions as Asantewaa showed off her baby for the first time

Media personality and TikToker Felicia Osei and many others took to the comment section to celebrate Asantewaa as she showed off her son. Others also gushed over the pictures.

Below are the lovely messages in the comments:

osei__felicia said:

Awww ❤️❤️❤️

enibaid said:

HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY LOVE

call_me_sahada said:

Masha Allah May Allah protect, guide and strengthen you

otismadaline said:

Awwww priceless Happy Mother’s Day

zanglish said:

This is beautiful ! wishing you @_asantewaaaa_ a happy Mother's Day. Mama, may this Mother's Day bring more Joy into your life. May the blessings of Abraham be your portion in Jesus Christ's name! AMEN!!!♥️

