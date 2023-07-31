David, the son of Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has wedded his sweetheart in a magnificent traditional wedding

The duo reportedly tied the knot to seal their love in the presence of their families and loved ones on Saturday, July 29

Jadeite_imperial's TikTok video of the luxurious ceremony had many people raving over the couple

David, son of Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, and his sweetheart, Marie Louise, reportedly tied the knot in an elegant traditional wedding on Saturday, July 29.

The pair hosted the lavish ceremony at a private location, where their families, loved ones, and several dignitaries were present.

Photos of Dr Marie Louise (R), Henry Quartey (M), and David with his sweetheart (L). Photo credit: Jadeite_imperial.

Source: TikTok

The couple's look

David and Marie Louise posed for photos in stunning traditional attires with coordinating colours. The groom donned a traditional cloth, complementing the bride's lovely Kente dress.

In a TikTok video posted by Jadeite_imperial, several notable personalities who attended the wedding, including Henry Quartey, were captured beaming at the customary marriage of the minister's son.

The footage also accentuated the over 15 bridesmaids and groomsmen who accompanied the bride and groom. The couple has since earned the admiration of netizens who have seen their heartwarming clip.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of the pair

While many gushed over their looks in the comments section, one mentioned that David is not the minister's son. YEN.com.gh cannot immediately confirm the claim.

Dennis nketia posted:

Really bloggers? Herh, you can lie. That's not Henry Quartey's son.

