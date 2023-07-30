Actress and style influencer Joselyn Dumas flaunted her curvaceous look while dancing for her fans in a video

She posted the charming clip of herself wearing fitting attire with her over 3 million Instagram followers

Many people, primarily men, left comments expressing their admiration for the movie personality

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas exhibited her famous figure in a form-fitting outfit while dancing to a song in an Instagram video.

She was captured vibing to Wamuhle, a song by Boohle and Njelic featuring Da Muziqal Chef and De Mthuda.

Joselyn Dumas flaunts her voluptuous figure while dancing in video. Photo credit: joselyn_dumas.

Joselyn Dumas shows cleavage

The film star flaunted minimal cleavage in the footage she shared with thousands of fans. Dumas delivered several poses while showing off her beauty and dance moves.

The actress posted the attention-grabbing clip with a simple caption, where she attempted to bond with fans.

''Hi, roomies,'' the word accompanying the video read.

The clip, which raked in many views, also received compliments in the comments section, where many had reached out to celebrate her figure.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of actress Joselyn Dumas

Fans, especially men, drooled over the actress.

Pharoah.monk mentjoned:

Fine mama.

Babe_aj said:

Fine gal.

Bubba_4426 commented:

Naa, you're so good-looking, and it makes me emotional.

Iam_kingsolomonone posted:

Miss you more ❤️.

Papa_neizer commented:

Creative GOD.

Toys_ghana

Looking good.

Daniel_Danso drooled:

Perfected body. See a woman with enough body. I want you to be my wife.

Akua_genn commented:

This skirt is beautiful, and my birthday is coming soon.

Joselyn Dumas flaunts her voluptuous figure

Source: YEN.com.gh