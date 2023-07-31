27-Year-Old Ghanaian Man Marries 60-Year-Old Lover In Plush Wedding, Video Goes Viral: "True Love Exists"
- A couple have left many feeling inspired after a video of their plush wedding hit the internet
- The 27-year-old groom looked excited as he made merry after tying the knot with his 60-year-old lover
- Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on the duo on the union
A 27-year-old Ghanaian man has left many drooling after he actualized the adage "age is just a number" by marrying his 60-year-old lover.
A video of the wedding, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @sixstarsstudio, showed excerpts of the colourful event, which was reportedly held at North Kaneshie in Accra.
The bride looked ravishing in a beautiful white wedding gown and couldn't stop smiling throughout the bridal makeup session.
The groom, on his part, was also at his handsome best as he wore a nice white coat and trousers to match.
The holy matrimony was characterised by singing and merry-making as the new couple, wedding guests, bridesmaids, and groomsmen had a wonderful time.
The video, which was captioned, "Wedding at North Keneshie 27years old man weds beautiful 60 years old woman. Age is just a number", had gathered over 19000 likes and 900 comments at the time of writing the report
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the marriage
Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the new couple in town, with many wishing them a marriage if bliss.
EricaBae stated:
The song explains everything we want to know ( if I should surrender , what a go chop ma breeda
Naa Pretty reacted:
So if a Young Lady married an old Man it's okay ...But A Young Guy can't marry old lady ehnnn...As for me Akokora )w) Ni Sika na m3 ware oooo
chidimmakelly replied:
aww nice. If you aren't married yet, just have patience who knows your husband might still be in mama's ovary.Your time go come.#faith
maabena_lo0 stated:
The woman even looks younger than the man
sista Ruby added:
Wow may the Lord give them all the happiness in rhe whole world to enjoy
Young man speaks of a love affair with 59 old lady
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young man Daniel opened up about how he started dating Von, a 59-year-old American woman.
In an interview, Daniel, a dog trainer by profession, said he did not envisage that his everyday job would one day lead him to his true love.
For Von, what convinced her that Daniel was the right guy, she said, is his sense of maturity.
Source: YEN.com.gh