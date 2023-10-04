A handsome groom and his best man were overwhelmed with emotions as the bride approached the altar

In a touching clip, the best man offered the groom a tissue to wipe his tears after the groomsman had dried his face earlier

The video of the meltdown, posted to TikTok, has members of the TikTok community posting emotional comments

A neatly dressed groom and his best man broke down in tears during his exquisite wedding ceremony attended by family and loved ones.

The touching footage captures the moment he tried to hold back his tears while the bride approached the altar.

Groom and his best man in tears. Photo credit: bricksgroupfilms.

Best man offers groom tissue

With his best man standing next to him, the pair could not hold back as both had running down their faces in a TikTok video.

The groomsman gave the groom a tissue to wipe the tears at the ceremony as they both struggled to hold them back.

Like the groom and his best man who dissolved into tears when they caught sight of the wife-to-be heading down the aisle, netizens reacted emotionally to the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the groom and his best man in tears

Many released strong emotions in the comments area.

LuKeBrown224 commented:

True friend.

Havalynn said:

Bro, got the vegeta 2000.

Josiah Tavarez claimed:

Only time you'll see men cry.

Mamawah Bourque posted:

My brothers!! I love you both so much! It was so good to witness this moment! No amount of hate jokes can take away from this moment. ❤️

Dontae Henderson commented:

Man, he doesn't let that hair go, lol.

Hawthornesaid:

His best man realised the last mission was the last.

CJ said:

We not going to talk about bros haircut in the, right?

Blacksun7070 said:

Friend who knows your past trials and tribulations, and finally seeing you get what's deserving brings him joy. King's .

Eri berri stated:

And that's why he's the best man.

Daniiellemoniique commented:

He's a good-best man! Before he wiped himself, he got the groom together!

Skokedogg said:

He crying because he couldn't wear a hat during the ceremony .

Tjneal0120 reacted:

Who says real men don't cry? This is beautiful .

Ophelia commented:

Did y'all see that bride☺️gorgeous.

Oman Balan mentioned:

They honestly look like they may be blood brothers.

Sabrina said:

My future husband and his best man better act like this, or I'm throwing the whole wedding away .

TheRealMrsContreras posted:

I feel like it's his little brother, and he is truly happy for him.

Stanlo Photography said:

That's love.

Unapologetically, Chrys stated:

That's why he's the best man .

Curvy bride shows off her dance moves

Still on weddings, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gorgeous bride owned the moment at her marriage with her eye-catching hourglass figure and moves on the dance floor.

In multiple videos spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the bride adorned two different ensembles for her wedding. She sported a sparkling dress with glittering stones and a skirt matching her husband's outfit.

The bride takes over the dance floor with her moves in one of the videos; the bride takes over the dance floor, where she shows off her dance moves, erupting cheers and approvals from guests. She nailed her actions in a fitting, straight dress at the ceremony.

