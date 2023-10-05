A doting father burst into tears of joy during the first dance with his daughter at her plush wedding

In a TikTok clip, the tearful man firmly held to his daughter while dancing with her on the dance floor at the lavish wedding reception

The footage has evoked a lot of intense emotions on TikTok, as many people posted heartwarming remarks

The heartwarming moment a father broke down in tears of joy during the first dance with his daughter at her plush wedding reception has surfaced.

The emotional footage, which had raked in more than 77,000 views during this publication, was posted to TikTok by BricksGroup.

Dad burst into tears during first dance with his daughter at her wedding. Photo credit: bricksgroupfilms.

Father's loving grip

The clip shows the man and his daughter dancing together during the wedding. The video maker accentuated the tearful dad firmly holding his daughter while dancing with her.

Posting alongside the touching video, BricksGroup shared a simple caption saying:

"Father broke down in tears during the first dance with his daughter."

The father-daughter duo seemed to be the most loving pair on the internet now. Both doting dad and daughter looked stunning in their ensembles for the occasion.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the emotional meltdown of dad

Netizens reacted to the heartfelt moment of dad shedding tears at his daughter's wedding.

ET Abyssinia Show said:

I wish I were destined to have my best friend next to me like this woman on my big day.

Linda Railey235 stated:

Congratulations.

Gwen S69 posted:

I'm crying the love be.

Fayla shared:

I'm crying in the bathtub .

User9231386507945 reacted:

That's a great dad.

Sweet posted:

That song can make anybody break down and cry. Hell, I'm ready to cry.

Kandicrush37 shared:

Aw, don't cry. This is so sweet.

Breanne Renee commented:

My goodness, this is so beautiful! .

Precious_Unique8286 posted:

I imagine that Dad has been with her throughout her life. There for all her needs. He's got to trust her needs to the hands of the groom (scary).

Ladybug52 mentioned:

Beautiful .

User8136713618751 said:

Awwwww❤️ He adores his daughter!

Terri C✈️ reacted:

This is beautiful ❤️.

Terri C✈️ said:

I miss my dad! So much.

John jack posted:

Aaaaw that's nice.

Unzamukunda said:

I wish I had a dad like this.

Technically BreeBrii commented:

The song.

Sweet said:

You better take care of this man's daughter because if you don't, he will come out to you .

John jack commented:

I'm not going to crack jokes on this one.

