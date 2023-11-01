A video of Asamoah Gyan's lawyer setting the record straight on the ruling delivered by the court on his quest to get his marriage annulled has gone viral

The lawyer revealed that his client is ever ready if his embattled ex-wife opts to file for an appeal on the ruling

He also added that his client is happy with the judgement delivered by the court

The lawyer for Asamoah Gyan has said that his client is ready to respond to any appeal that his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan may file in relation to the ruling about their collapsed marriage.

It was reported on Tuesday, October 31, that a High Court in Accra annulled the ten-year marriage involving Asamoah Gyan and the mother of his three kids.

The presiding judge also ordered that some properties, including two houses, two cars and a monthly fee of GH₵25,000 be given to Gifty Gyan.

Speaking in an interview that YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @utvghana, Lawyer Edwin Kusi Appiah said the ruling delivered on the case involving his client and Gifty Gyan went in their favour.

He explained that annulling the marriage was the main reason why the issue was taken to court hence his client was happy with the verdict delivered on the matter.

Ghanaians react to the revelation

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the lawyer for Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan's labels wife as a loser

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

Speaking on the marriage annulment, Gyan claimed victory as he labelled his ex-wife a loser.

"The reason why we went to court was that I wanted to annul the marriage. After five years of investigations, it emerged that I was right ... so the sole loser, the person who lost but is out to protect their job by portraying that [she] received properties ... the things given to her are normal,'' he said.

