Edwin Kusi-Appiah, Asamoah Gyan's lawyer, has dismissed claims that his client was instructed by the court to give his ex-wife properties

According to him, the claims to give Gifty Gyan a fuel station, two cars, a house in London, and other assets were inaccurate as those properties are already in her name

He did not, however, corroborate the alleged monthly allowance of GH¢25,000 meant for Gyan's three children with Gifty

Edwin Kusi-Appiah, the legal representative for Asamoah Gyan, has refuted claims that his client was ordered by the court to give his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan, properties.

He debunked reports that the court directed the former Black Stars captain to give Gifty a fuel station, two cars, a house in the UK, and other assets.

Lawyer Kusi-Appiah's remarks come on the wheels of information that circulated on social media that Gyan had been instructed by the court to remit a monthly stipend of GHȼ25,000 to Gifty for the upkeep of their three children.

He clarified that Gyan had won the legal battle and that the properties were already in Gifty's name.

Per Kusi-Appiah, Gyan had sought to annul his marriage to Gifty due to her existing marriage, which was discovered after their union, rendering their marriage null and void.

"... the wife requested the court for more than six residences, multiple cars, and other items, which the court denied,'' Kusi-Appiah said, according to Citi News Room.

Kusi-Appiah, however, did not confirm the said monthly stipend of GH¢25,000 meant for the upkeep of the three children Gyan has with his ex-wife.

