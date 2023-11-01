Lawyer for Asamoah Gyan has shed more information about the mystery man Gifty Gyan first married

In a video, he explained that Gifty relocated to Ghana as a married woman and that was where she met Asamoah Gyan

Netizens who saw the post were stunned by the actions of Gifty Gyan in relation to her decision to marry Asamoah Gyan knowing very well she was already married

The lawyer for former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shed details about the first marriage of the player's ex-wife, Gifty Gyan.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, Edwin Kusi Appiah, speaking in an interview with UTV, said Gifty Gyan first got married to a Ghanaian named Eugene Odame Antwi.

He continued that when Eugene and Gifty got married, they relocated to Italy and were living there as husband and wife until the latter moved back to Ghana.

The lawyer revealed it was during that period in Ghana that she met Asamoah Gyan and started a relationship with him as well.

He also added that the court during it ruling on the matter said Gifty's marriage to Eugene is still valid in accordance to law.

Ghanaians react to the disclosure by Asamoah Gyan lawyer

The disclosure by lawyer for Asamoah Gyan has stirred reactions on social media with many sharing their views on the actions of the lady.

@SNR_OTOM stated:

It can happen to every man , I’m glad that the kids u love most are all yours and that’s better than any property lost.

@bennykante indicated:

This lawyer isn't helping Asamoah at all .... Kwasia kassa k3k3 ...... Does what he is saying concern the ladies win of the case .

@ScrapCitty commented:

This is The word Marriage scares me more Dan anything..Women are destroying homes ND Men..

Asamoah Gyan labels wife as a loser

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

The former Sunderland star clarified that the properties given to the mother of his three children were already in her name.

.''...The reason why we went to court was that I wanted to annul the marriage."

