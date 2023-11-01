Asamoah Gyan's lawyer Edwin Kusi-Appiah has revealed some of the happenings in the annulment case of the former footballer and his wife

In an interview on UTV, Gyan's lawyer disclosed that Gifty had refused to talk about her 2002 marriage even after the former footballer found out and persuaded her to speak up

The lawyer also revealed that they had witnesses testifying that Gifty's parents she used for her marriage ceremony with Gyan were not her real parents

Asamoah Gyan's lawyer Edwin Kusi-Appiah has shared more details about the annulment of the former footballer's marriage.

In an interview, with UTV, Kusi-Appiah revealed that Gyan's ex-wife, Gifty, had lied about her past to the former Black Stars captain.

Asamoah Gyan's marriage wih Gifty Gyan has been annulled Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Court annuls Asamoah Gyan's marriage

A High Court in Accra annulled the marriage of Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife after a five-year legal tussle.

The court granted Gifty properties, including a house in the United Kingdom, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a filling station, and two cars.

Her Ladyship Justice Hafisata Ameleboba, who presided over the case, also granted a maintenance fee of GHȼ25,000 per month to be paid to Gyan's ex-wife.

Gyan and Gifty's marital issues in court

In 2018, Gyan prayed to the court to annul his 2013 marriage with the United Kingdom-based Gifty.

As part of his demands, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer had questioned the paternity of their three children and demanded a DNA test. The test results confirmed him as the father of all three children.

Gyan was seeking the annulment based on Gifty being 'married' already in 2002 before she was marrying him.

Dispute over Gifty's age at the time of first marriage

It had been reported that Gifty had engaged in the 2002 marriage as a 17-year-old and only did that for UK papers.

But Gyan's lawyer disputed this claim explaining that Gifty's age on her BECE certificate, different from the one in her passport, showed that she was older than 17 at the time.

However, he added, the court chose to go with the details in her passport and we wholeheartedly accepted.

"But why did she not tell Gyan if it was a sham marriage? Even when Gyan heard the information and asked her to speak up about the previous marriage, she refused," the lawyer said.

Gifty's parents at the marriage ceremony with Gyan were not his biological

Apart from the dispute over age, Lawyer Kusi-Appiah also revealed that Gifty used 'fake parents' during her marriage ceremony with Asamoah Gyan.

According to him, witnesses testified in court that the parents at the ceremony were not Gifty's biological parents.

It was for that reason that Gyan and his family could not know that another man had already paid Gifty's dowry.

Watch the interview on UTV below:

Asamoah Gyan's elder brother, Baffour Gyan, has spoken on the annulment of the former's marriage with Gifty.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Baffour Gyan denied claims that he was the instigator of the collapse of his brother's marriage.

"When Asa first met her, he was bringing her to my house. Even at their wedding I was the witness," he said.

