Famous faces dropped by to celebrate the wedding of Ghana former footballer Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife, Regitta Affua Arthur

Ex-footballers such as Stephen Appiah, Anthony Baffoe, and Sulley Muntari were in attendance

YEN.com.gh has featured some videos of renowned faces who graced the opulent feast of the couple

Ghana former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu's wedding saw several famous faces drop by at the beautiful ceremony and lavish reception.

The legendary football star and his long-time lover tied the knot in an elegant wedding on Saturday, November 11.

Agyeman Badu's wedding brings out notable faces to his lavish reception. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Some former Black Stars teammates and notable faces in Ghana's entertainment scene were also present to celebrate the occasion with him.

Former Ghana footballers Stephen Appiah, Anthony Baffoe, his wife, actress Kalsoume Sinare, Sulley Muntari, and other personalities such as Kwame A Plus and Lawyer Kennedy Osei were present.

They joined their fellow ex-footballer as he married and feasted at his opulent wedding reception.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos of the renowned faces who attended the event.

Ghana football legend Sulley Muntari, former Black Stars player Jerry Akaminko and highlife musician Kwaisey Pee arrive at Agyeman Badu's wedding reception

Renowned Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare and her husband, Anthony Baffoe, seated at the wedding reception of Agyeman Badu

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah at the wedding reception of Agyeman Badu

Kennedy Osei and Kwadwo Asamoah spotted at Agyeman Badu's white wedding

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the white wedding of former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife showcased elegance and class, considering the personalities who graced the occasion.

The ex-Black Star footballer and his significant other, Reggietta Affua Arthur, tied the knot in a white wedding.

Several football stars and acclaimed personalities graced the occasion. Lawyer Kennedy Osei was spotted at the event.

