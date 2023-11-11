The white wedding of former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his significant partner took place on Saturday, November 11

Renowned personalities, including Lawyer Kennedy Osei and former Black Stars footballer Asamoah Kwadwo, were spotted at the ceremony



The white wedding of former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife showcased elegance and class, considering the personalities who graced the occasion.

The ex-Black Star footballer and his significant other, Reggietta Affua Arthur, tied the knot in a white wedding on Saturday, November 11.

Agyeman Badu marries: Kennedy Osei and Kwadwo Asamoah spotted at posh white wedding. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Several football stars and acclaimed personalities graced the occasion. Lawyer Kennedy Osei was spotted at the gorgeous event.

In a video chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the General Manager of Despite Media looks away before giving a smile. His look for the occasion included a suit over white innerwear and dark shades.

Watch the first videos of the groom and the clips showing Kennedy Osei and Asamoah Kwadwo below:

Legendary former Black Stars midfielder Agyeman Badu on his way to his white wedding

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his groomsmen

Kennedy Osei seated at the wedding of legendary former Black Stars midfielder Agyeman Badu

Former Black Stars footballer Asamoah Kwadwo graces Agyeman Badu's wedding ceremony

First video of Agyeman Badu and his wife

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife, Regitta Affua Arthur, exchanged vows in a white wedding on Saturday, November 11.

The pair tied the knot in a customary ceremony in stunning traditional ensembles on Thursday, November 9.

Several former football stars attended the traditional wedding, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his momentous day.

Groom and his best man cry at his wedding

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a neatly dressed groom and his best man broke down in tears during his exquisite wedding ceremony attended by family and loved ones.

The touching footage captures the moment he tried to hold back his tears while the bride approached the altar. With his best man standing next to him, the pair could not hold back as both had running down their faces in a TikTok video.

The groomsman gave the groom a tissue to wipe the tears at the ceremony as they both struggled to hold them back.

Source: YEN.com.gh