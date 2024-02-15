Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issaku is on the verge of joining Leicester City permanently

Issahaku joined the English side on loan from the Portuguese club Sporting CP last year

A new report by the Atheltic confirmed the news, exciting scores of Ghanaiann supporters who are rooting for the youngster's strides in England

In August last year, Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku switched sides from Sporting CP in Portugal to Leicester City.

Since joining the English side on loan, the Ghanaian has had an impressive run, scoring three goals and providing nine assists in the championship.

According to a new report by the Athletic, Leicester City is on the verge of making the Ghanaian winger's loan move permanent.

Fatawu Issaku to join stay with Leicester City Photo source: X/LCFC

Fatawu Issaku set to remain with Leicester City

Fatawu Issaku's move to Leicester was set to strengthen Enzo Maresca's team on their return to the English Premier League.

Fatawu's unmissable impact has contributed immensely to Leicester City this season, which is currently the leader of the Skybet Championship standings.

Recently, the Ghanaian winger received significant praise from his coach, Enzo Maresca, who is very fond of Issahaku's one-on-one abilities.

Even though details of his new deal remain scanty, scores of supporters have begun counting down on Issahaku becoming permanently part of the Foxes.

Netizens hail Fatawu Issahaku ahead of his permanent move

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their reactions to Fatawu Issahaku's news.

@AH4rdy said:

That would be brilliant for the Foxes ⚽️

@Leicesterfan247 wrote:

Simply the greatest news ever!!!!!

@Signor_Kafui_i remarked:

Wonderful. No guts bo glory. Follow your instincts. He come sef like he go dey bench. Good W!

@Dgilson24 noted:

They said never fall in love with a loan player. They were wrong.

Fatawu Issaku calls Dede his idol

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fatawu Issahaku had opened up about his enviable growth in the Black Stars team, crediting his success to Andre Ayew.

He called the Black Stars captain his idol, hailing him for his impassioned style of playing football and character off the pitch.

