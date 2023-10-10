On Tuesday (October 10, 2023), Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, marked his 35th birthday

He started his day with the Young Executive Club in East Legon, working out and enjoying some cake

Kennedy Osei was ponded after they played football and given a citation of honour to commemorate his birthday

The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, turned 35 on Tuesday (October 10, 2023).

After waking up from bed, the son of Osei Kwame Despite started his day at the East Legon Fitness Club with the Young Executives.

He and the other Young Executives did some aerobics, played football and ponded the birthday celebrants.

Kennedy played football and had some cake and food with his club members Photo credit: @_kennedyosei Source: Instagram

Two people were celebrating their birthday: Kennedy Osei, turning 35, and another man marking his 50th year.

The Young Executives enjoyed cakes and mashed yam with eggs, a traditional meal enjoyed by many Ghanaians on their birthday. They were also prayed for and ponded, and Kennedy showed off a citation of honour he received from his club members.

Watch the video below:

Kennedy Osei Celebrates Wife Tracy On Her Birthday: "May Your Grace Continue To Shine"

In April 2023, when Kennedy's wife celebrated her birthday, the lawyer sent a heartwarming message to his wife on social media.

Kennedy Osei celebrated his wife Tracy Osei with beautiful pictures on Instagram, dressed in all-black attires.

He wrote: Happy birthday odo yewu @aprilsveriown. May your GRACE continue to SHINE ✨ and never dim. God bless you boo ❤️#GODFIRST

After she saw the post, Mrs Osei commented on her official Instagram account, @aprilsveriown, and thanked her lovely husband for his kind words.

