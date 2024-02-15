Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win has released a hilarious video on his TikTok page in which he ranks the top 10 Ghanaian male celebs

In the video, he ranked himself as the number one most handsome male celeb in Ghana and placed YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon at number seven

The funny video sparked reactions on social media

Comedian, actor, and musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has released a hilarious video listing Ghana's top 10 male entertainers.

He ranked himself as the number one most handsome male celeb in Ghana, beating John Mahama, Majid Michel, and others.

Lil Win ranks himself as the number one most handsome male celeb in Ghana. Photo: @officiallilwin

Source: UGC

In the video on his TikTok page, Lil Win used a trending filter to rank some famous Ghanaian men. He placed Bishop Ajajurajah at number 10 on the list. Sam George, member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, was placed at number nine. Singer Patapaa was ranked eighth.

The Kumawood actor put Kwadwo Sheldon at number seven after criticising him for never reacting to any of his songs on his YouTube channel.

Actor Majid Michel was placed sixth. According to Lil Win, the top five celebs in Ghana, from fifth to first, were as follows: Dr Bawumia, Dr UN, Oliver Khan the Shipdealer, John Dramani Mahama, and himself.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 560K views, 68K likes, and hundreds of comments. Watch below.

Ghanaians react to the funny video on TikTok

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments by TikTok users.

balasco said:

Lil win have never reply a comment before all because he can’t type

abenafosua said:

Did I hear Kwadwo Shardin

sandy70777 wrote:

I started laughing before watching

captain_rogers said:

Lil Wayne no get sense! Sam George number 9???

escoba said:

70 years from now this comment section would be full of dead people comments

missafua wrote:

Please I think u should do it again cus how come nana Addo didn’t appear

Lil Win Descends On Martha Ankomah For Looking Down On Kumawood Industry

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win launched a vicious social media attack on actress Martha Ankomah over statements she allegedly made about the Kumawood industry.

Lil Win was angry because he claimed Ankomah told director Frank Fiifi Gharbin that Kumawood produces no sensible movies and she would never work with any Kumasi-based stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh