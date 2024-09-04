Romantic Ghanaian Man Surprises Girlfriend With A Dollar Bouquet: "Love Is Sweet"
- A Ghanaian girl, identified as Hipsy received two sets of surprises on her birthday from her boyfriend
- For the first set of gifts, Hipsy received a bouquet of money, designed with dollar notes, plus a cake and balloons
- The second batch of gifts also had a bouquet of money, comprising cedis notes, balloons and more presents in a red paper bag
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A romantic Ghanaian man has spoiled his girlfriend with gifts in an impressive demonstration of affection.
The unidentified Ghanaian man sent a carload of presents to surprise his beautiful girlfriend, Hipsy, on her birthday.
Entrusting everything to the hands of Angie’s Giftcode, the man sent the gifts in two batches to make her day memorable.
For the first batch of presentations, Hipsy received a bouquet of dollar notes, a cake, and balloons of her favourite colour from Angie’s Giftcode on behalf of her boyfriend.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hipsy also received the second batch of gifts, comprising a bouquet of cedi notes, balloons, a card and some other items in a red paper bag.
Hipsy looked overwhelmed by her man's incredible show of love on her birthday as she was captured in some portions of the video shedding tears of joy.
Ghanaians react to Hipsy's birthday gifts
Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of Hipsy's birthday gifts were impressed with her boyfriend's thoughtfulness.
@julia_official11 said:
"Cedis mpo we don’t get na dollar. Eiii D for Daben?"
@Biba replied:
"Hahahahahah pls my stomach oooo eiii dnt worry wai soon."
@Kaakyere ba also said:
"Madam Angie please when are you doing promo so I can surprise myself cos like eiiiii hmmmm."
@AdepaWontumi1 commented:
"I will get my own man and he will do more than this."
@Ekua Sweetness also commented:
"Show us the way ooooo."
@Stina reacted:
"Where have you girls been passing? Show us the way o."
@christianathompson1 also reacted:
"Oh when oooo in my whole life I’ve never been surprised before hmmmm."
UK borga surprises girlfriend in Ghana
In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a UK borga had surprised his Ghanaian girlfriend based in Ghana with gifts
According to narrations in a video posted on social media, the man sent the girlfriend gifts, comprising a bouquet of money, flowers, perfumes, a card and balloons, because he had missed her.
The lady received her gifts with happiness and thanked her man for his unadulterated love.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.