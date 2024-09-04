A Ghanaian girl, identified as Hipsy received two sets of surprises on her birthday from her boyfriend

For the first set of gifts, Hipsy received a bouquet of money, designed with dollar notes, plus a cake and balloons

The second batch of gifts also had a bouquet of money, comprising cedis notes, balloons and more presents in a red paper bag

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A romantic Ghanaian man has spoiled his girlfriend with gifts in an impressive demonstration of affection.

The unidentified Ghanaian man sent a carload of presents to surprise his beautiful girlfriend, Hipsy, on her birthday.

A romantic Ghanaian man surprises his girlfriend with two money bouquets of dollars and cedis. Photo credit: @angiesgiftcode/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Entrusting everything to the hands of Angie’s Giftcode, the man sent the gifts in two batches to make her day memorable.

For the first batch of presentations, Hipsy received a bouquet of dollar notes, a cake, and balloons of her favourite colour from Angie’s Giftcode on behalf of her boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hipsy also received the second batch of gifts, comprising a bouquet of cedi notes, balloons, a card and some other items in a red paper bag.

Hipsy looked overwhelmed by her man's incredible show of love on her birthday as she was captured in some portions of the video shedding tears of joy.

Ghanaians react to Hipsy's birthday gifts

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of Hipsy's birthday gifts were impressed with her boyfriend's thoughtfulness.

@julia_official11 said:

"Cedis mpo we don’t get na dollar. Eiii D for Daben?"

@Biba replied:

"Hahahahahah pls my stomach oooo eiii dnt worry wai soon."

@Kaakyere ba also said:

"Madam Angie please when are you doing promo so I can surprise myself cos like eiiiii hmmmm."

@AdepaWontumi1 commented:

"I will get my own man and he will do more than this."

@Ekua Sweetness also commented:

"Show us the way ooooo."

@Stina reacted:

"Where have you girls been passing? Show us the way o."

@christianathompson1 also reacted:

"Oh when oooo in my whole life I’ve never been surprised before hmmmm."

UK borga surprises girlfriend in Ghana

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a UK borga had surprised his Ghanaian girlfriend based in Ghana with gifts

According to narrations in a video posted on social media, the man sent the girlfriend gifts, comprising a bouquet of money, flowers, perfumes, a card and balloons, because he had missed her.

The lady received her gifts with happiness and thanked her man for his unadulterated love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh