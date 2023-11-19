A Ghanaian mum and her partner have received over GH¢20,000 and baby items in aid after the duo welcomed quadruplets

The pair have been moved from their single room into a new residence thanks to Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa

The visuals showing the moment the couple received the cash and items have warmed the hearts of online users

A Ghanaian couple of quadruplets (two males and two females) has received financial support thanks to famous philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

It comes after the philanthropist took to her socials to solicit help for the couple after the pair welcomed the preterm quads.

The benefactor appealed for pre-nan and post-nan baby foods and other valuable items for the premature babies.

''Quadruplets (2 boys 2 girls ) need help ... We need baby food and diapers, please. Tap into this blessing,'' Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa captioned one of the videos.

In updates captured in multiple visuals, the philanthropist presented GH¢20,000 and baby items to the couple. She also gave them keys to a rented residence.

Peeps praise the donors and Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments honouring the donors and the philanthropist.

Mary Acquah indicated:

Amen. God richly bless you.

Agnes Danso posted:

God richly bless you, Ohemaa, for putting smiles on their face.

Agatha Mensah said:

Etwereso Mbaawa Henmàa, God richly bless you for the good work that you are doing. May the good lord strengthen the parents and protect the children. Congratulations. We the Thursday borns are special.

Joyce Owusu posted:

My darling God thanks for bringing hope into this couples life we are grateful Lord Ohemaa God bless u thanks.

Nana Yaa Ofosua Ankrah indicated:

Amen. God bless you Nana.

Tee Spoon said:

May God bless me with twins. Amen

Anna Osei Sarkodie indicated:

Nyame nhyira wo paaaa.

Stella Karl Affum commented:

You just can't be shaken in the mighty name of Jesus. You are great.

Vincentia Adjei said:

Blessings, Blessings, Blessings from Jehovah for putting smiles on these little quintuplets. May God replenish your good work.

Hannah Williams reacted:

Queen God bless you more for the good works.

Patricia Yeboah-a posted:

Angel Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa, God bless you and your followers who donated

Julie Kumako said:

I've already sowed my seed, I double tap, claim and receive these angels into my womb as this prophetic declaration has been made in the mighty name of Jesus. Congratulations to them. I'm the next in line. Congratulations to me in advance.

Etwereso helps visually impaired mum

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired Ghanaian mum of triplets received donor support with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mother, who was in need, and the children's father received electronics, food, over GH¢10,000 in cash, and other significant items to help them care for the infants.

The couple who rely primarily on the kindness of strangers to get by in Ayaa Mataka in Ghana's Ashanti Region expressed their immense gratitude.

