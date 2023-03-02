A 12-year-old disabled youngster from Ghana named Stephen and her mother have received GH¢4,000 to lessen their burden

Two wheelchairs were given to the physically challenged girl, who crawls on her hands and knees

Etwereso Mmabaawa Hemaa, a philanthropist from Ghana, also presented food, clothing, and other necessities for the tween and her mother

Stephen, a 12-year-old Ghanaian girl only living with a disability, and her struggling mother, have received GH¢4,000 and provisions to ease their burden.

The girl has spent her entire life crawling without assistance to reduce her situation or make life more bearable.

Stephen gets support

The physically challenged girl has received two wheelchairs from donors, with one from Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea.

Ghanaian girl who has crawled all her life gets help. Photo credit: Etwereso Mmabaawa Hemaa.

Etwereso Hemaa had pleaded with her audience in a video on her official Facebook page to support the girl and her mother. Her appeal yielded positive returns as a few donated.

Etwereso Mmabaawa Hemaa presents cash and other items to girl and her mom

The Ghanaian philanthropist, now Etwereso Mmabaawa Hemaa, told YEN.com.gh she presented ''GH¢4,000, two wheelchairs, food items, clothes, and other essentials to the girl and her mother''.

Earlier, her mother, Abiba, had told Etwereso Mmabaawa Hemaa that they did not register Stephen in school due to the girl's condition.

The diabetic woman bemoaned their miserable living circumstances while disclosing that her husband had passed away. The woman and her daughter can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Watch the video of the presentation below:

