Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Ghana's World Cup qualifier game against Madagascar

The former skipper of the Black Stars commended Majeed Ashimeru for his stellar performance in the game

Many people who reacted to the post agreed with him

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has singled out Majeed Ashimeru for praise following Ghana's first World Cup qualifier game against Madagascar.

Ghana secured all three points in that crunch game played at the Baba Yara stadium kind courtesy of a late winning goal by Inaki Williams.

Asamoah Gyan commends Majeed Ashimeru Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan_/Instagram @ASAMOAH GYAN3/X

Source: UGC

After the game, Asamoah Gyan took to X, where he commended Majeed Ashimeru for playing an instrumental role in helping the team pick all three points.

He shared a photo of the player with the caption:

"Now you understand why I talk about this guy?" the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Asamoah Gyan had raked in over 60,000 views and 400 comments.

Ghanaians agree with Asamoah Gyan

Many people who reacted to the post heaped praise on Majeed Ashimeru for his performance in the game.

@niiaroma indicated:

He has always been my Starboy

@Darlingtontheo stated:

They thought you were joking .I knew ashmero will not miss

@ThoughtPillow added:

You have eyes. My brother is a good player too. I want to invite you to watch him play so you can sight him too.

@Gyata_Ba_ indicated:

You are the man and your words must be taken with all seriousness Baby jet.

@CYAmponsah replied:

Proper baller, he changed the game and opened it for us to be able to penetrate into the Madagascar team

Dabo visits Black Stars camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo visited the Black Stars team in Kuamsi as they trained ahead of the World Qualifiers match with Madagascar.

The comedian was seen with other artistes, including Jay Bahd to interact with the players and motivate them ahead of the match.

The media department of the senior National soccer team, the Black Stars of Ghana, extensively covered Dabo's interactions with the team.

The team's official social media account posted a photo of defender Daniel Amartey giving Yaw Dabo a stroll holding hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh