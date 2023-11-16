Wonder Sarfo-Ansah, a former NSMQ quiz contestant for Prempeh College has become a medical doctor

The young man took to social media to announce the good news and also thanked God

Many people who reacted to the announcement congratulated the young man on becoming a medical doctor

Wonder Sarfo-Ansah, a brilliant young Ghanaian man, has taken to social media to announce that he has successfully graduated as a medical doctor.

The Prempeh College alumnus bagged a medical degree at the University of Ghana after six years of studies.

2017 NSMQ winner turns medical doctor

Wonder represented Prempeh College at the National Science Maths Quiz competition in 2017 and was very instrumental as he helped the school clinched the trophy.

Announcing his amazing achievement, the young doctor, in a post on X shared a photo of himself holding a lab coat with a stethoscope around his neck, as well as an old video of him representing Prempeh College in the NSMQ.

He quoted Isaiah 41:10 KJV and expressed gratitude to God for how far he had come.

"Sarfo-Ansah Wonder, MD. Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness," he post read.

Ghanaians congratulate Wonder

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated the young man on his accomplishment.

@richie_alone indicated:

Special kid. Congrats boss

@tafokwesiarthur indicated:

MD!! Congratulations man, you ain’t my brother mmom

@courage_edem wrote:

The Sarfo-Ansah Wonder, MD. Congrats bro

@Kwame_Tutu10 added:

Congratulations to my all time best NSMQ contestant

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

Those who claim NSMQ doesn’t contribute to national development are you there??

@iamkelvin_fiifi replied:

I do remember the day u called me by name, I was like demn Wonder knows me congratulations Snr. Dr.

