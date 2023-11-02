Italian-born media personality Anna-Marie Donkor has opened up about her marriage as she talked about overcoming marital problems

She tells YEN.com.gh that submitting to her Ghanaian husband, Aaron Donkor, was one of the early challenges of the marriage

Anna-Marie urged women, especially those from Europe, who want to marry African or Ghanaian men to learn their culture and submit to them for a healthy relationship

Czech Republic journalist Anna-Marie, married to a Ghanaian husband, has opened up about their marriage as she talked about learning each other's culture and navigating challenges for a healthy marriage.

The pair visited Ghana in October 2023 and sat for an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, where they talked about the difficulties they encountered in the early stages of their love life and union.

Italian lady married to Ghanaian husband opens up about her marriage. Photo credit: annamariedonkor.

Source: Instagram

Anna-Marie, an Italian-born journalist living in the Czech Republic with her hubby, said there were many challenges.

''There are still challenges. In my country (Czech Republic), people judged us. Immediately, they thought he was a refugee. People would start asking me how he got to Europe and why we wanted to marry.

''A lot of the times, it feels like people are waiting for you to divorce, and you know that you'll make them happy if you don't work out; that's what makes me sad. I didn't know that people are really racist. I'm not talking about my country but in general,'' says Anna-Marie.

Couple with YEN journalist Nathaniel Crabbe during their visit to Ghana in the photo below:

Italian lady married to Ghanaian hubby opens up about their marriage. Photo credit: Anna-Marie (WhatsApp).

Source: UGC

Aside from their detractors, Anna-Marie admits that cultural difference was also a significant challenge initially.

''My culture is so different from my husband's culture. Coming to Ghana made me realise how different the cultures are, so we had to figure out how we had to manage.

Despite the challenges, Anna-Marie would not exchange her wedding day for any other experience, as she described it as her best day.

‘’We married in December 2021. The wedding day was the best day of my life. Since we got married, the relationship changed; we started taking the relationship more seriously. We got closer to each other and God.

Anna-Marrie urged other White women who desire a relationship or marriage with African or Ghanaian men to learn their culture and be submissive.

Source: YEN.com.gh