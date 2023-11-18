Former Angel TV presenter Xandy Kamel has dished out unpleasant remarks against her estranged ex-husband

She labelled her former significant other ugly while discussing her financial woes after their marriage collapse

The video where she candidly talks about her financial decline and ex-husband had many urging her to stop talking about him

Ghanaian media personality Xandy Kamel labelled her ex-husband ugly when she sat for an interview on The Delay Show.

The former Angel TV presenter said her estranged significant other Kaninja was not handsome without his spectacles.

Xandy Kamel labels her ex-husband ugly as she reveals how she spent her money on him Photo credit: delayghana.

Xandy Kamel discussed her failed marriage and ex-husband while detailing her financial ordeal following the collapse of their marriage on The Delay Show.

''I had GH¢30,000 in my account before tying the knot with Kaninja. After our divorce, I was left with GH¢105," she told Delay in a video on Instagram.

When the host asked about her spending, Xandy explained that her money was spent on household bills and their upkeep and that she bought items like boxer shorts whenever she saw something appealing during outings.

Responding to Xandy Kamel's claims, Delay remarked about her marrying a handsome gentleman, which explains why she spent money on him.

Xandy, however, indicated that her ex-husband's handsome veneer was only visible when he wore spectacles and that he appeared different without them.

Watch the video below:

How people reacted to the remarks of Xandy Kamel

YEN.com.gh captures some of the remarks people shared in the comments.

Odoy3f3 said:

Ooo can't she just stop ✋ talking about him.. is enough.

Ama.nyarko.129794 indicated:

Dis guy don't suffer…. Aware Baako is always on board.

Officialgodbless13 said:

Friends today have become enemies tomorrow, and lovers today, too have turned to enemies. Wow.

Ruthsarfokantanka1 said:

Odo foforo ....na awiey3.

Jzt_someday said:

Eiii Xandy.

