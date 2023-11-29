A video of Mary's mother reacting to news that her daughter passed out on three occasions while working for Kuami Eugene has gone viral

The middle-aged woman called out persons trying to get her daughter to keep quiet about experiences while working for the musician

Many people who reacted to the video also expressed their astonishment about the woman's comment

The mother of Mary, the embattled young lady who lost her job as Kuami Eugene's househelp has expressed unhappiness regarding moves by some people to gag her daughter from speaking about her experience as an employee for the Monica hitmaker.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged woman who spoke in an angry tone said a man purporting to be the school father of Kuami Eugene phoned her daughter to warn her.

His issue was that Mary should stop granting interviews relating to the musician or else it would not end well for her.

The woman said the threats issued by the supposed ally of Kuami Eugene towards her daughter are not something she does not take lightly.

"You don't know me and I also do not know you, so if something happens to my daughter, I will ask that man in question," she added.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video were stunned by the comments made by Mary's mother in relation to the issue.

tettehbeatrice761 stated:

mommy please kwame and your daughter they are all your children wai please

realrosalinda indicated:

this woman and her daughter are something else hmmmmm

Yaa brown commented:

To be frank ennnn Kwame’s manager has to go to the parents place to actually make amends to end this issue.

MG_HAIR AND BEAUTY STUDIO added:

How did they know her house,someone close with kwame is behind all this

Kuami Eugene's former househelp scolded

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had scolded Kuami Eugene's former househelp.

The man remarked that Mary should have used her salary as savings because she lived in the musician's house and enjoyed a lot of things for free.

"You ate for free, paid no utility bills, and even got tips, so why were you unable to save, you should have been able to save that amount," he stated in the video.

