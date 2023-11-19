King Kaninja, in a candid Instagram post, unveiled the reasons for his divorce from Xandy Kamel

King Kaninja recently revealed the reasons behind his divorce from Xandy Kamel, citing her alleged inability to perform basic household tasks as a critical factor.

In a detailed Instagram post, he accused Xandy of not being a suitable wife because she couldn't lay her matrimonial bed or sweep their room.

Additionally, he claimed Xandy Kamel spent her money on her alleged homosexual partners, asserting that financial issues were not the cause of their separation.

King Kaninja expressed his reluctance to grant an interview to Xandy in the past, citing her lack of responsibility as a factor.

The post addressed various aspects of their relationship, shedding light on personal matters and offering his perspective on their separation.

Xandy Kamel Shames Her Ex-Husband As She Details How She Sponsored Their Wedding

King Kaninja responded after Xandy Kamel revealed financing their wedding, claiming she bought both rings and partially funded her wedding gown.

She emphasized her significant contributions to the wedding, indicating she actively planned and financed various aspects.

The revelation about their marriage comes amid discussions about the financial dynamics of their marriage, which ended in 2021.

Xandy Kamel Labels Ex-Husband Ugly As She Reveals How She Spent Her Money On Him

Meanwhile, Xandy Kamel, in an interview on The Delay Show, candidly called her ex-husband Kaninja "ugly" without his spectacles, discussing their failed marriage and financial challenges post-divorce.

She revealed having GH¢30,000 before marriage and only GH¢105 after divorce, attributing her spending to household expenses and personal items.

The media personality clarified that her ex-husband's handsome appearance was limited to when he wore spectacles, suggesting a different perception without them.

