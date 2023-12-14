A Ghanaian pastor played matchmaker for two heartbroken congregants, offering them the chance to connect and potentially marry

A Ghanaian pastor played matchmaker for two congregants dealing with heartbreak, allowing them to connect and potentially build a relationship.

In a video shared on social media, the pastor asked if they had experienced heartbreak, to which both the man and woman affirmed.

Subsequently, he inquired if they knew each other, and they replied negatively. Seizing the moment, the pastor encouraged them to exchange numbers, facilitating communication to foster a romantic connection.

The pastor expressed confidence that the two would eventually marry, emphasising the potential for healing and new beginnings.

The congregants complied, exchanging contact information and leaving the church to engage in further conversation.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video, which was shared by @sikanikwame_. Read them below.

@tatascaritas said the church was:

Spintex Road Prayer Palace

@sikanikwame_ responded:

You cast am , something i wanted to sneak there

@owusu_cecilia wrote:

This is where i need to be

@yngt_444 said:

The pastor no try am oo, the lady for be thick and rich

@___theSeraph wrote:

Oh nice. We’re all coming

@Dzidula9 said:

This is beautiful but if they don’t put in the work it won’t work

@TigerKwaku wrote:

Hehehehe…… why are the ladies happy??

@Let_It_Beeee said:

Pastor say Dem go marry. But make Dem go check demma genotype as Dem dey talking stage first. You no fit change am plus fasting and prayers.

