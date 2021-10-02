After 33 years of being together, an amazing couple is still extremely happy with each other as newlyweds

Their anniversary photos that were shared on social media by their daughter has warmed many hearts online

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the most interesting reactions from the comment section

Photos of an amazing middle-aged couple have warmed many hearts after it was revealed that they have been married for more than three decades.

The pictures were originally put out by the daughter of the amazing couple who goes by the name, Agunbiade Feyisayo, on her Twitter handle @Miz_Fey.

What added a lot more spice to the photos was how excited the beautiful couple looked as they posted in hilarious styles for the camera.

Their daughter, Agunbiade Feyisayo, who sounded equally excited, mentioned that she made accessories for the lovebirds as a way of celebrating them.

Social media reactions

Below were some of the comments shared by social media users on the post.

@adararichard1 said:

Mummy is still very hot o. Congratulations to them both.

@we_runerrandz commented:

We sure are plenty on this table.of 33rd wedding anniversary of our parents. Happy Anniversary to them

@AbiolaObayomi mentioned:

To those who still think marriage is a burden, just look at this lovely couple and breathe again. Marriage isn't what SM has portrayed it to be. There are beautiful marriages out there, with little or no rancor and less dramatic. Happy 33rd wedding anniversary Sir and Ma.

@fribone indicated:

Now this is what I'm talking about, two people enjoying themselves so much that's nothing else interferes with their love for each other.

See the post below

