Ghanaian Pastor Asking Church Members To Pay $1000 To Be Blessed Gets Completely Ignored
by  Linda Anderson
  • A pastor has recently sparked massive conversations online after calling on a church congregation to offer their money up for blessings
  • A video had him asking for $1000, $500, GH₵2,000 and GH₵1,000 to which no one got up to give
  • Many social media users took to the comments section to applaud the member for not giving out their money

A Ghanaian pastor has recently become the talk of many after a video of him asking for money from members surfaced on social media.

Ghanaian pastor sparks reactions asking church members to pay $1000
Pastor in church, two of his church members Photo credit: @omarpmg/TikTok
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @omarpmg had the man initially requesting $1000 (GH₵14,009) or $500 (GH₵7004) but got no one standing up. He then moved to GH₵2,000 and finally GH₵1,000 but still did not get anyone coming forward.

He was heard assuring the congregation of pleasing if they sacrificed their money to honour other pastors.

The video came with the caption;

See ow This Pastor Was Ignored . Thank God My Africans ( Ghanaians ) Are Wising Up In 2022 . Please Help Him.He Really Needs Money To Buy House

Some of the comment comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@njufunydiy said:

He is calling almost 7k cd just, how much does the average Ghanaian make in a month

OmarPmg commented:

The funny part is when he said Ghana CEDIS and they are still sitting down

@mcawofboy said:

U try well well

From @kessewazzy:

)si aden musuro anaaa

The video has been linked below;

Tithes & Offerings: My Church Paid My School Fees Throughout University, Lady Shares Experience

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady with the Twitter handle @flourishJo went online to share what she benefited from her church.

Quoting a tweet asking people to talk about the good things their churches have done for them, she said:

"My church paid my tuition throughout uni."

Her comment section became an avenue when more people came to speak about the kindness they got from their places of worship.

